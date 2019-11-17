Jones posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Jones has three points in his last four games, a spree that saw him bumped up to Ryan Getzlaf's line for Saturday's contest. Jones still has just four points through 17 games, but with 31 shots on goal and 16 hits as well. Fantasy owners in deeper formats may want to keep an eye on the first-round pick from 2016 while he's seeing top-line deployment.