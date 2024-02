Jones (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Edmonton, per the NHL media site.

Jones will be back in action for the first time since Jan. 5 versus Winnipeg, a stretch of 12 games on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old winger was struggling to produce offensively with just one goal and one assist in his previous 16 outings. Jones figures to slot into a third-line role with his injury concern behind him.