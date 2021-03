Jones scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Jones' tally at 19:07 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He received a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and deked in front of the net before tucking the puck past Jordan Binnington. The 23-year-old Jones has five tallies and one assist in 25 contests this year. He's added 63 hits, 42 shots on net and 18 PIM.