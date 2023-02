Jones scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Jones ended a 10-game goal drought with what ended up being the game-winner, a late second-period tally. The 25-year-old winger is still lacking consistency on offense -- he has a goal, an assist and a minus-3 rating through 11 outings in February. For the season, Jones is up to five tallies, four helpers, 67 shots on net, 84 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-15 raitng through 48 contests.