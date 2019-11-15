Play

Jones potted a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Jones' third-period marker cut the deficit to one goal, but the Ducks were unable to catch up with their in-state rivals. The 21-year-old is showing a little more spark on offense with two goals in the last three games. He's up to three points, 29 shots and 16 hits through 16 contests.

