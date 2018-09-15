Ducks' Max Jones: Will get off to late start to season
Jones' hand injury specifically concerns his thumb and he will be out until Oct. 15, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
That timeline wipes out all of training camp for Jones, and the touted prospect will also miss at least six regular-season games at the top level. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2016 first-round (24th overall) draft pick ultimately make his season debut with AHL San Diego.
