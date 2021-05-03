site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Maxim Golod: Back to bus league
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Golod was demoted to AHL San Diego on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Golod has five points in 13 AHL games but likely won't make his NHL debut this season.
