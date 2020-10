Golod penned a three-year, entry-level deal with Anaheim on Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Undrafted out of the OHL, Golod racked up 25 goals and 53 assists in 63 games with the Erie Otters last season. The 20-year-old winger is expected to make the jump to the professional ranks with AHL Cleveland next year. If he can bring his scoring touch with him, Golod could make the jump to bottom-six NHL player in the next 2-3 years.