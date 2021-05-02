site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Maxim Golod: Rejoins taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Golod was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Golod remains a depth option for the Ducks. The 20-year-old winger isn't likely to make his NHL debut this season.
