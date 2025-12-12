Masse scored three goals and added an assist in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-5 loss to Saint John on Thursday.

Masse is up to 12 points over his last four games, including a pair of hat tricks. The Ducks prospect has really elevated his game lately and is now at 24 goals and 42 points through 27 appearances this season. His continued success with the Sagueneens bodes well for the Ducks getting his name on an entry-level contract in the future.