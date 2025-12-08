Masse scored twice and added three assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 7-6 overtime loss to Baie-Comeau on Sunday.

Masse has six goals and three assists over his last three games. He hasn't slowed down after a terrific November, and he's now at 21 goals and 39 points through 26 appearances this season. The Ducks prospect should continue to be among the best QMJHL scorers as he looks set to take a big leap in his age-19 season.