Masse scored twice and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-0 win over Baie-Comeau on Wednesday.

Masse recorded his third multi-goal game of the season, and his four points were a season high for a single outing. The winger is up to 10 goals, eight assists, 48 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 14 appearances this season. The Ducks prospect should continue to fill the net with regularity throughout 2025-26.