Masse scored three goals in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-3 win over Val-d'Or on Sunday.

Masse got on the scoresheet in 11 of 12 games for the Sagueneens in November, racking up 10 goals and 10 assists. For the year, he's at 18 tallies, 33 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-15 rating, though he's clearly taken a step forward with both production and consistency. A third-round pick of the Ducks (2024), Masse has displayed a strong scoring touch in the QMJHL throughout his career.