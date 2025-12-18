Masse had three goals in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 9-1 win over Rimouski on Wednesday.

Masse has three hat tricks during his seven-game goal streak, a span in which he's scored 14 goals and added four assists. His scoring pace has gotten into the video-game numbers range, with 29 goals and 48 points over 30 appearances this season. He leads the QMJHL in both of those categories and should continue to be a force on offense.