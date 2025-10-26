Masse scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 6-1 win over Blainville-Boisbriand on Saturday.

Masse has been scoring at a high rate again in 2025-26, earning eight goals and four assists over 10 contests. He's shooting 21.6 percent so far, even higher than last year when he had 33 goals on 194 shots (17.0 percent) in 47 regular-season games. Masse is a third-round pick of the Ducks from 2024, and while he's a few years away from competing for an NHL spot, his shot and relentless work to retrieve the puck makes for an intriguing profile. Expect him to make the jump to AHL San Diego if he signs an entry-level contract prior to 2026-27.