Masse scored a goal and added six assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 14-2 win over Charlottetown on Saturday.

Masse has been a big part of Chicoutimi's late-season push for the top seed in the QMJHL. He has seven goals and nine assists over his last four contests. Masse reached the 90-point mark Saturday (48 goals, 42 assists) after a stellar display of playmaking. He's added a plus-55 rating and 230 shots on net over 57 appearances.