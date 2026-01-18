Masse scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 7-4 win over Moncton.

Masse has had a decent January with three goals and six assists over seven games, though that's still fairly quiet compared to his 19-point December. The Ducks prospect has been one of the QMJHL's steadiest forwards this season. He's at 33 goals, 61 points and a plus-31 rating over 41 appearances. Those totals put him first in goals, third in points and tied for fourth in plus-minus.