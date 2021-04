Comtois notched an assist, two shots on goal and a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Comtois set up Alexander Volkov's second-period tally. In the third, Comtois challenged Radim Simek to a fight after the Sharks' defenseman scuffled with Ducks winger Troy Terry. The 22-year-old Comtois has 26 points, 27 PIM, 67 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-4 rating through 43 contests this season. It's been a breakout year for the Quebec native.