The Ducks recalled Comtois from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Comtois played well in the minors after being demoted Nov. 12, racking up six helpers while posting a plus-1 rating in eight games. The 20-year-old winger could make his return to the Ducks' lineup as soon as Friday against Washington.

