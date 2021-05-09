Comtois recorded a goal and an assist with two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Comtois picked up both of his points during the third period to help the Ducks erase a 3-1 deficit and force overtime. The 22-year-old assisted on Trevor Zegras' goal early in the frame to make it a one-goal game, then he ripped a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle to tie the game with 26 seconds remaining. It was the second straight game with a goal for Comtois, who produced five points over his final five tilts of the season.