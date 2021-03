Comtois scored his 10th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The 22-year-old was a healthy scratch Monday after going without a point in his prior six games, but Comtois showed some spark by tying Wednesday's contest at 2-2 just 22 seconds into the second period. On the season, he has 20 points through 33 games as he carves out a regular role in the top six for the Ducks.