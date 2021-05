Comtois scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Comtois set up Trevor Zegras in the first period before the two young forwards switched roles on Comtois' third-period marker. The 22-year-old Comtois reached the 30-point mark Saturday with 14 goals and 16 helpers in 51 contests. He's added 88 hits, 87 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-3 rating in a breakout campaign.