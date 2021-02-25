Comtois scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Comtois got the Ducks on the board late in the first period with his team-leading eighth goal. He later added an assist on Max Jones' second-period marker, which gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead. In 20 games, Comtois already has 13 points, exceeding the 11 he notched in 29 outings last year. The 22-year-old winger has added 34 shots on net, 40 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 2020-21. A second-round pick from 2017, Comtois may be an oasis of offense amid the Ducks' scoring woes as a team.