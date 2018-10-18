Comtois recorded an assist, two hits and five PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 home win over the Islanders.

Wait, this kid is a rookie? Comtois certainly isn't playing like one, as he has recorded exactly one point in six of his first seven NHL games. At this rate, It's tough to envision him being reassigned to Victoriaville of the QMJHL.

