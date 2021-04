Comtois scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Comtois redirected a pass from Jamie Drysdale to put the Ducks ahead 2-0 just 24 seconds into the second period. The 22-year-old Comtois is tied with Adam Henrique for the team lead in goals with 11. Comtois has added 12 assists, 59 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-2 rating in 39 contests this year. He's picked up four points in his last seven outings.