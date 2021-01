Comtois scored twice in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Comtois' tallies came 3:36 apart in the first period to erase an early 2-0 deficit. He was the only Duck able to solve Robin Lehner in the contest. Comtois struggled with 11 points in 29 NHL games last year, but he's off to a fantastic start to 2020-21. While he had only one hit Thursday, he's usually a fairly physical player.