Comtois supplied an assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Comtois' first point in three games this season came on Adam Henrique's second tally of the contest. The feisty winger has added 12 hits and six PIM since his callup from AHL San Diego. He may shuttle between the Ducks and the Gulls this year, but the second-round pick from 2017 will be given plenty of opportunity to make an impact when he's with the parent club.