Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Earns callup
Comtois was promoted from AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Recalling Comtois could be an indication the club is expecting Sam Steel (upper body) to be unavailable for its upcoming four-game road trip. Even with his promotion, the 19-year-old Comtois may have to settle for a spot in the press box, starting with Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings.
