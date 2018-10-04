Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Finds back of net in NHL debut
Comtois scored one goal on two shots in his NHL debut Wednesday, helping the Ducks to a 5-2 road win over the Sharks.
Comtois saw 11:16 of ice time in the season opener. There should be plenty more where that came from for the 2017 second-round (50th overall) pick, as a handful of Ducks forwards are banged up to start the season.
