Ducks' Maxime Comtois: First point since call-up
Comtois registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Comtois entered Thursday with a six-game pointless stretch dating back to his previous NHL stint in early November. The helper gave him six points to go with 19 shots on goal and 37 hits through 16 appearances. The fact that he was in a position to pick up a power-play point shows that Comtois has the faith of coach Dallas Eakins. The 20-year-old winger will need to show a bit more consistency in his game to avoid another return to AHL San Diego.
