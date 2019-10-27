Comtois scored for the second straight game in a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Comtois is starting to find his scoring touch again, as the insurance goal in the third period of Saturday's contest gave him three points in seven games. He's added 17 hits this season, bringing a physical game to Ryan Getzlaf's line after a recent promotion from coach Dallas Eakins.

