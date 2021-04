Comtois provided an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Comtois has racked up two goals and three helpers in his last five games. The tough winger has 28 points, 71 shots on net, 78 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 46 appearances. He's seen third-line usage lately, although he led the Ducks' forwards in ice time with 16:49 in Tuesday's defeat.