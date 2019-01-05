Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Injured at world juniors
Comtois, a prospect for the Ducks, sustained a separated shoulder at the world junior hockey championship, Josh Beneteau of Sportsnet reports, adding that the forward will miss the next two weeks to the detriment of the QMJHL's Drummondville.
Comtois made serious noise with the Ducks to begin his NHL career, adding two goals on a 22.2 shooting percentage to go along with five assists through the first 10 games of the 2018-19 season. As noted by Sportsnet, the Canadian took a lot of heat on social media for missing a penalty shot in a quarterfinal match of world juniors against Finland, but he remains an intriguing dynasty stash despite the missed opportunity and even his latest injury which he played through.
