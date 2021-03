Comtois scored a goal on a team-leading five shots and added two hits in a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old got the Ducks on the board 14:13 into the second period, finding a loose puck on top of crease and stuffing it past St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington. It was the team-leading ninth goal of the year for Comtois, who also tops Anaheim with 15 points. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five contests heading into Friday's clash with the Avalanche.