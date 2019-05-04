Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Loaned to AHL affiliate
Anaheim assigned Comtois to AHL San Diego on Friday.
San Diego is currently taking on Bakersfield in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs, so Comtois will add some extra fire power to the Gulls' lineup for the remainder of their postseason run. The 2017 second-round pick racked up 31 goals and 48 points in 25 appearances with QMJHL Drummondville this campaign.
