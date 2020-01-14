Comtois scored the Ducks' lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Blues on Monday.

Comtois is up to five goals and six assists through 29 games this season. The 21-year-old has added 32 shots, 61 hits and 24 PIM. He's more of a physical player early in his career, but the second-round pick from 2017 should eventually become a solid power forward.