Comtois was reassigned to QMJHL Drummondville on Saturday, Josh Beneteau of Sportsnet reports.

Comtois cracked the Opening Night roster and dropped jaws with two goals and five assists through his first 10 games, but the Quebec native sustained a lower-body injury, and the Ducks had little choice but to send him back to junior since he was only eligible to be on his conditioning assignment for 14 days. Comtois produced 92 goals and 104 assists over 180 games for Victoriaville of the QMJHL over three seasons between 2015-18.