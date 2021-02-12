Comtois scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Comtois struck on a centering feed from Rickard Rakell at 12:18 of the third period. In four games versus Vegas this year, Comtois has four goals and an assist. In his other 11 contests, he's produced only three points. While sticking it to one of the West Division's best team is nice, Comtois will need to find more consistency to be a reliable fantasy option, especially in a third-line role for the offensively-challenged Ducks.