Comtois scored a goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Comtois added two hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The 22-year-old winger opened the scoring just 1:59 into the game, then added his helper on Rickard Rakell's third-period marker. Comtois is up to 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists), 65 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-3 rating through 42 appearances.