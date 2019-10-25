Comtois scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in a 2-1 loss to Dallas.

Comtois got the Ducks on the board four-and-a-half minutes into the second period, taking a cross-ice feed at the bottom of the left circle and beating Ben Bishop for his first goal of the year. A second-round pick by Anaheim in 2017, Comtois tied for the team lead in power-play ice time Thursday and took advantage. He has a goal and an assist in six games since being recalled from the AHL.