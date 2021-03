Comtois recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Comtois earned the secondary helper on Troy Terry's second goal of the contest. The 22-year-old Comtois appears to be a legitimate breakout candidate for the offensively challenged Ducks. He has nine goals, seven assists, 46 shots on net and 50 hits in 25 appearances. A physical and pesky winger, Comtois can help fantasy owners across multiple categories.