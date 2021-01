Comtois scored the only goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Comtois is the Ducks' offense so far -- he has all three of their goals this season. The 22-year-old winger is making a strong case to move up from his current third-line role, but perhaps what happens in Vegas will stay there. Comtois will hope for more support from his teammates as the Ducks seek their first win of the year Monday versus Minnesota.