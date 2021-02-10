Comtois notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Comtois set up Isac Lundestrom for the Ducks' first tally of the game at 3:38 of the second period. The 22-year-old Comtois has been a pleasant surprise this season with five goals and two helpers in 14 contests. He's shooting 20 percent so far -- this is an unsustainable pace, especially from his third-line role, but Comtois should still factor in reasonably well to the Ducks' offense. He's added 26 hits, 25 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.