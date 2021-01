Comtois recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Comtois started the year hot with three goals in the first two games, but he followed that with a five-game drought. That ended when he set up Danton Heinen on the power play in the third period of Thursday's game. Comtois' four points in eight games isn't much to get excited about. The 22-year-old has added 11 shots on goal and 14 hits this year.