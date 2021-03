Comtois notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Comtois set up two goals by Rickard Rakell and another by Ben Hutton, all within the first two periods. The 22-year-old Comtois is blossoming into a reliable fantasy option with a goal and five helpers through five games in March. Overall, the Quebec native has nine goals, 10 assists, 48 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-8 rating in a top-line role.