Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Returns from shoulder injury
Comtois (shoulder) posted a hat trick and added two assists in QMJHL Drummondville's 8-2 win over Val-d'Or on Saturday.
With four goals and seven points in two games since returning to the lineup, Comtois is clearly over the separated shoulder he suffered at the World Junior Championship in early January. Drummondville added a bunch of talent to their roster (Comtois included) at the QMJHL trade deadline and they should remain one of the league's best teams the rest of the way. Expect Comtois's numbers to rise as a result.
