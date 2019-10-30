Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Riding four-game point streak
Comtois registered an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.
Comtois now has a pair of goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He set up Ryan Getzlaf in the second period of Tuesday's contest, continuing to show good chemistry with the veteran center. Comtois is up to five points and 22 hits in nine appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.