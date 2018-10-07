Comtois found the back of the net in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arizona.

The 19-year-old rookie has gotten off to a phenomenal start, scoring in each of his first two games. His early on knack for scoring has already paid dividends, as his goal in this game was the only one in the game. A jump from 11:16 in the opener to 5:05 on Saturday proves there is opportunity for an expanded role going forward.