Comtois scored twice on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Comtois' scoring has come in bunches this season -- he has five goals and an assist through 12 contests. He snapped a nine-game goal drought with the two-score effort Friday. The Quebec native has added 22 shots on net and 24 hits this season, mostly in a third-line role.