Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Sent to bus league
Anaheim assigned Comtois to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Nick Ritchie (knee), Derek Grant (shoulder) and Jakob Silfverberg (upper body) are all on the verge of returning to the lineup, so the Ducks are no longer in need of Comtois' services on the wing. The 20-year-old rookie has been solid during his time with Anaheim this season, notching five goals and 11 points in 29 appearances, so he'll likely get another shot with the big club later this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.