Anaheim assigned Comtois to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Nick Ritchie (knee), Derek Grant (shoulder) and Jakob Silfverberg (upper body) are all on the verge of returning to the lineup, so the Ducks are no longer in need of Comtois' services on the wing. The 20-year-old rookie has been solid during his time with Anaheim this season, notching five goals and 11 points in 29 appearances, so he'll likely get another shot with the big club later this year.